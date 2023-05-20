Precautionary shelter-in-place issued near Bellaire area due to chemical fire

HOUSTON — A precautionary shelter-in-place has been issued after a chemical fire near the Bellaire area, according to the City of Houston.
Editorial note: The video above aired prior to the shelter-in-place being issued by the city.
The shelter-in-place was issued just before 10:30 a.m. after the fire reignited around 9:30 a.m. at a building on Royalton, which is near Chimney Rock and Gulfton according to the Houston Fire Department.
Emergency officials say the shelter-in-place covers a 1.5-mile radius from the building on Royalton.
Firefighters worked to knock down the fire from above after we're told the call was escalated into a 3-alarm fire. Video from the scene showed a crowd of people outside, with some wearing uniforms, but it's not clear if the warehouse was open at the time.
Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time. We'll update this story as we learn additional information.
READ MORE: What to do during a shelter-in-place
When local leaders make that call, here’s what they want you to do:
- Go inside
- Shut and lock all doors and windows
- Turn off your air conditioner or heater, as well as any fans
- Close the fireplace damper
(Basically, you’re trying to keep that possibly dangerous air from coming in your house.)
While you’re sheltering in place, don’t drink tap water. Keep an eye out for updates about the situation so you know when it’s safe to go outside or if things have escalated and you need to evacuate.
A shelter-in-place can also be issued if there’s a different threat, such as an active shooter in the area, for example.
In that case, the first few steps are the same:
- Go inside
- Shut and lock all doors and windows
- Turn off lights
- Silence your phones
Keep your phone handy to get updates about what's going on. An easy way to do that is to download the KHOU 11 app. Be sure to turn on notifications so we can let you know when the threat is over.