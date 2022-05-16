Employees treated after being exposed to mixture of chemicals at Rosenberg plant, city officials say

Officials said everyone is OK. The air conditioner was tested and nothing hazardous was detected.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Several people were treated after two chemicals were accidentally mixed at a manufacturing plant in Rosenberg Monday afternoon.

This happened at the Gurecky Manufacturing Service plant located at 2420 3rd St. north of Southwest Freeway.

According to city officials, ink used to test equipment at the facility was spilled. Workers then decided to use toilet bowl cleaner to clean up the spill which created some sort of cloud.

