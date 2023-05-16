Check the live traffic map and any high water locations around town

x
Unsettled weather remains across Southeast Texas for the first half of the week.

HOUSTON — High water has been reported across the Houston area during heavy rain on Tuesday.  Below is a list of high water spots, as reported by Houston Transtar. 

Hight water spots

Updated 6:37 p.m.

  •  IH-45 North Northbound At Gulf Bank Rd    3 Frontage Road Lanes    Verified at 6:26 PM today    
  •  IH-45 North Southbound At Gulf Bank Rd    3 Frontage Road Lanes    Verified at 6:32 PM today    
  •  IH-45 North Southbound At SH 249/ Mount Houston Rd    Right Shoulder,Right Lane    Verified at 6:22 PM today    
  •  IH-69 Eastex Southbound At Aldine Mail Route    4 Frontage Road Lanes    Verified at 6:14 PM today    
  •  IH-69 Eastex Southbound At Lauder Rd    4 Frontage Road Lanes    Verified at 6:09 PM today    
  •  IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River    Frontage Road U-turn    Closed Overnight from Tuesday, May 16, 2023 2:12 AM until further notice    
  •  IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River    Frontage Road U-turn    Closed beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023 4:42 AM    

Live Houston traffic map

Traffic expert, Jennifer Reyna, on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

