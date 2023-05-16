Check the live traffic map and any high water locations around town

HOUSTON — High water has been reported across the Houston area during heavy rain on Tuesday. Below is a list of high water spots, as reported by Houston Transtar.
Hight water spots
Updated 6:37 p.m.
- IH-45 North Northbound At Gulf Bank Rd 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:26 PM today
- IH-45 North Southbound At Gulf Bank Rd 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:32 PM today
- IH-45 North Southbound At SH 249/ Mount Houston Rd Right Shoulder,Right Lane Verified at 6:22 PM today
- IH-69 Eastex Southbound At Aldine Mail Route 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:14 PM today
- IH-69 Eastex Southbound At Lauder Rd 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:09 PM today
- IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road U-turn Closed Overnight from Tuesday, May 16, 2023 2:12 AM until further notice
- IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023 4:42 AM