Somerville PD won't hire ex-HCSO deputy once charged with John Hernandez's murder

The Somerville City Council voted to not hire Chauna Thompson, the former Harris County Sheriff's Department deputy who had her murder charge dismissed.

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2019 when Chauna Thompson's charge was dropped.

City council members in Somerville voted Tuesday night not to re-hire former Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chauna Thompson. In 2017, she and her husband, Terry Thompson, were both charged with murder in the death of John Hernandez outside a Crosby-area Denny’s.

Originally, Chauna Thompson was charged with murder for the incident in the parking lot because she was seen on video helping her husband hold Hernandez down while she was off-duty. Terry Thompson had confronted Hernandez about urinating in the parking lot.

Prosecutors said they dropped Chauna Thompson's charge because they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she had committed a crime. And she performed CPR on Hernandez.

Chauna Thompson now uses the last name Sheffield and was hired by the city of Somerville last year to be a police officer.

Police Chief Craig Wise said Sheffield was employed for about five months but was let go after a citizen recognized her and complained. He hired her because the charge was dismissed, and she still had the necessary certifications.

(The video below is Hernandez's family's reaction after Chauna Thompson's charge was dropped.)

Wise said a councilmember made the suggestion to hire Sheffield, not him. He said the department recently has struggled to fill positions because it only pays $15 an hour and also noted that Sheffield was no longer interested in the position. Currently, the town of around 1,500 people only has five officers.

As a few dozen protesters gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday, Mayor Michael Bradford said he had not been informed Sheffield no longer wanted the job. He said councilmembers were going to proceed with a vote because it was on their agenda.

“This potential police officer hire for our city was involved in a pretty nefarious situation and that sort of thing sickens me,” Bradford said. “I can’t imagine a person with that sort of experience wearing a badge and gun and patrolling our small-town streets.”

In the end, councilmembers voted not to re-hire Sheffield, but the point seemed to be mute.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Sheffield, but she declined to comment.

