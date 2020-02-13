HOUSTON — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a chase in northeast Houston.

While patrolling in the area of Washington Avenue and I-10 around 6:30 p.m., Houston police said they ran the plates of a truck and discovered it was stolen.

When they attempted to pull the truck over, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase throughout northeast Houston.

During the chase, a woman got out of the truck with her hands up and claimed that she was kidnapped and being held against her will.

The driver still didn't pull over and, eventually, police said they made the decision to call off the vehicle chase and follow the stolen truck in a helicopter.

The driver of the truck eventually ditched the vehicle under a bridge at the intersection of the 610 Loop and Hardy Toll Road and bailed on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later.

As it turns out, according to police, the woman was actually the driver's girlfriend and was not being held against her will.

Both were placed in the back of a police car and were seen kissing.

Neither suspect has been identified and it's unclear if the woman will be charged in connection with the chase. Police did say the woman has a warrant out for DWI and the driver has two felony warrants out for his arrest, one for possession of a controlled substance and another for failure to appear in court. The man is expected to be charged with felony evading arrest in connection with Wednesday's chase.

Police said there were no accidents caused by the chase and no one was injured.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Suspect in custody after leading police on chase that ended in downtown Houston

RELATED: Suspect dies after crashing into light pole during police chase in SW Houston

RELATED: Handcuffed suspect speeds away in Pasadena police car, leads chase into Houston