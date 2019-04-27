HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A chase involving a man believed to be involved in carjackings resulted in four cars crash and one rolling over in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The Texas Department of Public Safety pursued the driver before the crash, which led to the suspect running away on foot and into a nearby apartment complex, Gonzalez said.

That driver was still on the run as of 5:50 p.m.

No series injuries were reported from the crash.

You may notice a large police presence in this area. If you see something, call 911.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.