ROSENBERG, Texas — A charter bus crashed into a concrete divider on the Southwest Freeway early Thursday morning, impacting northbound traffic.

The charter from Mexico was carrying about 30 people heading to Tennessee to do contract work for an agriculture company.

KHOU 11 News spoke with passengers who say the majority of the bus was sleeping around 5 a.m. when they were jolted awake.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. at the exit for Highway 36 in the City of Rosenberg.

Views from Air 11 show the front end of the Transportes Del Norte bus was crushed, but the bus was still upright. It appeared the bus crashed into the divider for the exit in a construction zone.

Rosenberg police say the cause of the crash is unclear. Records show the charter company hasn’t had a wreck in the U.S. in the past two years.

Three people including the driver were taken to a local hospital. A handful of others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Luckily, no one was critically injured.

About two dozen passengers not taken to the hospital walked to a nearby business. The company sent a second charter so that those passengers can be on their way to their final destination.

The exit for Highway 36 was closed as of 6:30 a.m. but the freeway's two main lanes remained open. Traffic was slow in the area due to rubbernecking.

As of 7:10 a.m. the bus was hooked up to a wrecker and was about to get towed away.

