21 people on board when charter bus flipped in Waller County, officials say

Authorities with the Waller County Sheriff's Office said two people were flown to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to area hospitals after a rollover bus crash in Waller County on Wednesday night.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office posted to social media about the crash around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the private charter bus flipped along Highway 290 at FM 362, near the Buc-ee's.

They said no one was dead, but two people were taken to the hospital via helicopter.

They said there were 21 people on board at the time of the crash and the injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists were asked to avoid the roadway as crews worked to clean up after the crash.