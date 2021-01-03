Charges upgraded against man arrested after deadly shooting in north Houston

Tracy B. Miles, 46, is now charged with murder in connection to a shooting at an apartment before his arrest at a convenience store.

HOUSTON — A man arrested during a disturbance call in the Northline area last week is now facing murder charges for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

Tracy B. Miles, 46, is charged in connection to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at an apartment at 233 Rosamond Street. Investigators said that's where a 34-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miles was arrested at a convenience store on a felon in possession of a weapon charges. HPD said Miles told officers about the apartment shooting.

The charges against Miles were upgraded after police received autopsy results and murder charges were accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, according to the department.

Miles was still in police custody when his charge was upgraded.