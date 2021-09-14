x
Need to charge your phone? 4 centers open across Houston for residents without power

The centers opened at noon Tuesday and will remain open until 5 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston Health Department is opening four multi-service centers Tuesday for residents who lost power and need to charge their electronic devices.

The centers will open at noon and close at 5 p.m. These centers have restrooms and air conditioning. They are not overnight or long-term shelters, the city said. 

Center locations:

  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
  • West End Multi-Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd.

Nicholas caused extended power outages as it moved across Southeast Texas with strong, gusty winds early Tuesday morning.

The storm was a hurricane at landfall but downgraded back to a tropical storm as it made its way through Houston.

Nicholas packed enough punch to uproot trees and cause widespread power outages across the Houston area. 

As of 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, CenterPoint reported more than 310,000 customers without power. A huge number, but a big decrease from Tuesday morning when the energy company reported more than 395,000 without power. 

It's unclear when power will be restored to all of the homes. In a 9 a.m. interview on KHOU 11, a company spokesman said it could be a multi-day event to get power 100% restored, especially to its customers in Brazoria County, which was the hardest hit. 

CenterPoint crews are on the streets assessing the damage now that the sun is up.

How to track power outages

> CenterPoint customers, tap here

> Texas-New Mexico Power customers, tap here

> Entergy customers, tap here