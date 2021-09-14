Need to charge your phone? 4 centers open across Houston for residents without power

The centers opened at noon Tuesday and will remain open until 5 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston Health Department is opening four multi-service centers Tuesday for residents who lost power and need to charge their electronic devices.

The centers will open at noon and close at 5 p.m. These centers have restrooms and air conditioning. They are not overnight or long-term shelters, the city said.

Center locations:

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

West End Multi-Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd.

Nicholas caused extended power outages as it moved across Southeast Texas with strong, gusty winds early Tuesday morning.

The storm was a hurricane at landfall but downgraded back to a tropical storm as it made its way through Houston.

Nicholas packed enough punch to uproot trees and cause widespread power outages across the Houston area.

As of 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, CenterPoint reported more than 310,000 customers without power. A huge number, but a big decrease from Tuesday morning when the energy company reported more than 395,000 without power.

It's unclear when power will be restored to all of the homes. In a 9 a.m. interview on KHOU 11, a company spokesman said it could be a multi-day event to get power 100% restored, especially to its customers in Brazoria County, which was the hardest hit.

CenterPoint crews are on the streets assessing the damage now that the sun is up.