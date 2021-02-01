Chaplains with Harris County Sheriff's Office soldier on during COVID-19 pandemic

In 2020, like all of us, chaplains faced hardships that forced them to change their ways.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When a crime happens, it’s not just the police who show up. There are chaplains who volunteer their time and services to help others.

"Stress is through the roof and anxiety is through the roof," said Shannon Bowdoin, a chaplain with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

During the toughest times of 2020, a group of 50 volunteers showed up when they were needed the most. They're part of the Chaplains of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"We just love on people who are in a broken situation at that moment," Bowdoin said.

These chaplains offer people a shoulder to cry on or even a hug. But this pandemic forced them to change their ways and do a lot of their ministering via Zoom.

"Before COVID, it was much different. But now there are different restrictions. They would visit their employees who might be sick or family members who might be sick," Bowdoin said.

Despite the pandemic, many chaplains are still responding to crime scenes. They’re stretched thin because of the increase of crime. Many of these volunteers are trained therapists who provide resources to deputies and to victims of crimes.

"To make sure, No. 1, our staff members are OK. No. 2, if the general public is struggling, they are there to minister to them," Bowdoin said.

And after such a tough year, their hope for this 2021 is for this pandemic to be over so they can continue their ministry and show love to those who need it the most.