HOUSTON – The countless number of law enforcement officers who responded to the Santa Fe High School shooting may be overlooked as victims themselves for the emotional and psychological trauma they encountered at the scene.

Houston Police Department chaplains have been on the ground helping not just the victims and their families but officers as well.

Chaplains at the department take care of over 10,000 people every day.

It includes officers, retired officers and civilians.

What’s different about HPD compared to other departments is police officers serve as chaplains, so they can relate to a lot of what these officers are going through.

“Chaplains are there to really try to console those families," HPD chaplain Monty Montgomery said, "Our hearts our broken.”

Associate chaplain Vincent Johnson said behind the badge, authorities are like everyone else.

“We have to understand and realize that police officers are human,” Johnson said.

On May 18, authorities rushed to Santa Fe High School.

Like Officer John Barnes, who was shot during the rampage, they were willing to risk their lives to help.

Chaplains like Montgomery and Johnson also deploy in situations like this one to serve in their own way.

“When we go to a scene those officers look at us not so much of what we’re wearing here, but they see here’s an officer coming that loves me and understands.” Montgomery said.

Chaplains work hard as support systems for anyone needing a shoulder to lean on.

“It’s a big job but we take this responsibility very strongly in our hearts and we want to be out there with these officers to let them know that we love them and care for them and are praying for them,” Montgomery said.

No matter what officers may be dealing with, Johnson said it’s important they vocalize what they’re going through.

“Everyone needs someone to speak with every now and then to deal with family problems, work problems, or just stress in general," Johnson said.

Chaplains believe little things can go a long way in helping authorities deal with the aftermath of the shooting.

“If you want to help an officer, pray for that officer,” Johnson said. “You can pray for them without coming up close. You can pray for them without interfering with the crime scene. Just pray for that officer.”

HPD does acknowledge the department is made up of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Chaplains want to make sure they remain inclusive in anything they do to make sure everyone receives the relief they need.

HPD has a Peer Support Unit that is made up of a broad range of services like the Police and Clergy Alliance (PACA).

The unit also provides psychological services and family assistance.

