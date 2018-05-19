Many of the students grabbed their smartphones to document what was happening at Santa Fe High School Friday morning, when a 17-year-old student opened fire on an art class.
They shared those videos on Snapchat as they ran from the shooter.
RELATED: Social media reacts to Texas school shooting
You can hear the emergency alarms in the background the panic of students who were running for their lives.
Photos: Emotional, heartbreaking scene in Santa Fe after high school shooting
Photos: Emotional, heartbreaking scene in Santa Fe after high school shooting
01 / 07
01 / 07
RELATED: Families return to Santa Fe High School to collect cars, belongings
© 2018 KHOU