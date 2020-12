IT's happening in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Harris County deputies are asking people to avoid the area near where a standoff is underway in Channelview.

It's happening at a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they're trying to take a felony suspect into custody.

Residents are being told to avoid the area. And those already there are being told stay indoors.

We don't have any other information at this time. As soon as we know more, we'll post it here.