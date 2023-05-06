2 Channelview homes damaged when natural gas tank launches into air

The tank launched from one yard to another home more than 900 feet away, where it crashed through the roof and floor. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Two Channelview families are dealing with damaged homes after a bizarre incident on Monday.

"It’s crazy ... it’s crazy. I thank God, to be honest, because that could have killed me. My roof is all fallen apart ... my wall," Antonio Medrano said.

Medrano said it felt like an explosion when a natural gas tank crashed through the roof of his home.

"Like a little whistle and out of nowhere I heard a boom," Medrano said.

What's even crazier, the tank launched more than 900 feet away and into another home. A video showed the moment it exploded and flew away. The two homes were damaged but investigators said it's a miracle that no one was seriously hurt.

"I'm just glad that we're good. We don't really care about the house. It's just something ... we can get it back. I'm just glad that we're good," Medrano said.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said it wasn't an explosion, but a release of gas.

"It was a catastrophic and sudden release of a compressed natural gas cylinder," HCFMO Deputy Chief Mitchell Weston said. "The pressure inside of the tank was able to release in such a manner that it actually caused damage and blew part of the home apart, very similar to what you'd see with an explosion. I am very surprised that no one was injured or hurt given the amount of damage and the power that this tank was able to produce."

Officials said Medrano's father was cleaning the yard when he cut into the cylinder. The gas cylinder launched through their roof and into the air. It flew more than 900 feet before crashing into another home, leaving a large hole in that home's ceiling and the floor of the living room.

Jose Ortiz, the owner of the home where the tank came to rest, said he wasn't home when it happened, but his family and kids were on the porch when it came crashing down. He's thankful that no one was injured.

Ortiz said he was frustrated about the damage but thankful his family wasn't injured. He said he's getting help from his neighbors to fix the home.

Medrano said his family is going to stay with his sister.

Weston said people should contact their local fire department before cutting into a compressed natural gas tank.