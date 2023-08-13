Two killed in high-speed crash near Winnie, officials say

A third person was able to get out of the vehicle and flown to Houston for treatment.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and another was severely injured in a crash near Winnie on Saturday night, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

According to Hawthorne, there were several 911 calls reporting a "dangerous vehicle" that was going from the beach on SH 124 through High Island and then headed westbound on FM 1985 around 8:30 p.m. Hawthorne said the vehicle was going at least 100 mph, which is about 20 over the posted speed limit.

As deputies and troopers were being dispatched to find the vehicle, Hawthorne said the speeding vehicle crashed into a large tractor-trailer that was hauling farm equipment near the East Bay Bayou.

When first responders got to the crash scene, they said the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire. Two people died in the crash and a third passenger was able to get out. The person who survived was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Hawthorne said the Texas Department of Public Safety was taking over the investigation.