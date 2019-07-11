FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD is inviting community members to attend a ceremony next week in remembrance of the “Sugar Land 95,” the 95 individuals whose remains were found at a forgotten cemetery.

A “Blessing the Ground” ceremony is set to start at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the James Reese Career and Technical Center. Performances, remarks and a candlelight walk are planned.

The remains were discovered two years ago on a school construction site. It was later determined the bodies were former prisoners who were part of the state of Texas' convict leasing program. Archeologists believe the remains could belong to prisoners after the Emancipation, who were so-called “leased” by private individuals for labor.

A private burial of the Sugar Land 95 will take place in the days and weeks following the ceremony, with a second memorial event planned after the burial.

For more information and background, visit Fort Bend ISD’s website.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fort Bend ISD announces plan to lay Sugar Land 95 to rest at same location they were found

New law allows Fort Bend County to operate and maintain historic cemetery

Sugar Land approves resolution supporting Fort Bend County effort to maintain historic cemetery

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter