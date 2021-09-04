COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Central Church in College Station is set to hold a prayer vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. in support of the victims from the April 8 mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.
The shooting yesterday happened after two o'clock yesterday afternoon where police responded to a shooting at Kent Moore cabins. One victim, Tim Smith, was pronounced deceased yesterday while four victims remain critically injured. A Texas DPS trooper, Juan Rojas Tovar , who was in pursuit of the suspect was also shot and is now in stable condition at St. Paul Hospital in Bryan.
Pastor Phillips said in the church's announcement the goal is of this gathering is to mourn as a community and to unify in the midst of tragedy. Persons of all faiths and beliefs are welcome to attend.
"Psalm 50:15 says, 'Call on me in a day of trouble; I will rescue you, and you will honor me,'" the statement added.
