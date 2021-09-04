KAGS will live stream the event when it takes place at 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Central Church in College Station is set to hold a prayer vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. in support of the victims from the April 8 mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

The shooting yesterday happened after two o'clock yesterday afternoon where police responded to a shooting at Kent Moore cabins. One victim, Tim Smith, was pronounced deceased yesterday while four victims remain critically injured. A Texas DPS trooper, Juan Rojas Tovar , who was in pursuit of the suspect was also shot and is now in stable condition at St. Paul Hospital in Bryan.

Trooper Tovar remains in serious but stable condition @StJoseph_Health. He is currently receiving outstanding care, surrounded by his family and friends while his fellow troopers hold watch. pic.twitter.com/19QrGw7KSV — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Pastor Phillips said in the church's announcement the goal is of this gathering is to mourn as a community and to unify in the midst of tragedy. Persons of all faiths and beliefs are welcome to attend.

"Psalm 50:15 says, 'Call on me in a day of trouble; I will rescue you, and you will honor me,'" the statement added.

