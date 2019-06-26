HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Crash investigators are working to figure out what led up to a violent crash between a Ford Mustang convertible and a CenterPoint utility truck.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of TC Jester and Gears Road.

Google Earth

Sheriff Ed Gonzales says the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the scene, adding that the car caught on fire.

We are working to learn more from crash investigators about what happened. Just after the crash a spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy sent this statement.

"We can confirm that a CenterPoint Energy vehicle was involved in a car accident at Gears Road and Crown Park earlier today. CenterPoint Energy employees are on the scene assisting authorities with the accident investigation.

We wish to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident."

According to preliminary details from the scene, the driver of the car pulled out in front of the oncoming utility truck.