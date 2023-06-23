CenterPoint Energy expects to restore power to most, but not all customers by Friday

As of 3 p.m. Friday, there were still 30,000 customers without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people remained without power Friday after Wednesday's severe storms.

One of those people -- Ron Carter.

He said the power outage is not only costing him and his family comfort, but also money.

“We just emptied our deep freeze and our refrigerator because everything has gone bad," Carter said. “Probably about at least $600 worth of food.”

At the same time, his neighbor, Steve, was driving around trying to get some answers.

“Today I'm fed up because I've had about four hours of sleep in two days. It’s 90-something degrees in my house. I have two dogs in there. I got a generator running some fans. I still don’t have power. I just drove the neighborhood just now. Every house back there has power. Every house on the other side has power. Everywhere, but on our street," he said.

There were just over 30,000 customers still affected by outages as of 3 p.m. Friday. In a release sent out, CenterPoint said it expects to restore power to 70 percent of those customers.

They say those in the hardest-hit areas may not get back power until Sunday.

CHECK OUTAGES: You can keep tabs on the power outages here

What's causing the delay? CenterPoint said equipment and infrastructure damage.

The utility company said it will get in touch with customers who won't get power back Friday to provide them updates.

With scorching temperatures in the forecast, CenterPoint recommends those who will be without power for an extended period of time go to a cooling center when possible.

There may still be power lines down after the storm. CenterPoint says to stay at least 35 feet away from any down power line and if you see damage, report it to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222.