Windy weather issues: More than 86,000 CenterPoint customers without power

The numbers are fluctuating as CenterPoint crews work to keep up with the outages caused by wind gusts.

HOUSTON — The wind has knocked out power to more than 86,000 customers across the Greater Houston area as of 3:05 p.m., according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map.

CenterPoint tweeted that crews are out making repairs to address the issue. The numbers are fluctuating as they work to keep up with the outages caused by high winds and tree limbs, the company said.

Earlier in the day, the company reminded local residents that a wind advisory was in effect. CenterPoint anticipated there would be downed wires and other related outages.

They asked that residents stay at least 10 feet away from any downed power lines and report these issues to 713-207-2222.

Wind advisory until 7 p.m.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis said the Hobby Airport area reported the strongest winds at 51 mph just before 3 p.m.

He tell us the strongest winds will be reported between now and about 5 p.m. Good news is they're expected to subside shortly after sunset although it is expected to be a breezy night.

A wind advisory has been issued in the Houston area until 7 p.m.

How long do these winds persist? After sunset winds should relax, slightly. It will remain breezy overnight. The strongest gusts will be recorded over the next 2 hours.

CenterPoint Energy statement:

"CenterPoint Energy continuously monitors weather conditions. Safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to the safe and reliable operation of our infrastructure. The company has robust plans in place designed to keep customers, employees and infrastructure safe during severe weather events.

High winds and tree limbs are impacting power lines and causing outages. As of 3:05 p.m., 96.38% of our customers in the Greater Houston area have power and our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to those impacted."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.