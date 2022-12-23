CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast

The company said its seeing record usage of natural gas.

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures.

“Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.

Centers also asked customers to consider not heating their pools, which use a large amount of natural gas.

"One pool heater uses as much natural gas as four residential homes. Customers can keep their pumps on without the heater to prevent their pool water from freezing," Centers said.

The company also offered several tips for customers to save energy, including the following: