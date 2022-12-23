CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures.
“Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
Centers also asked customers to consider not heating their pools, which use a large amount of natural gas.
"One pool heater uses as much natural gas as four residential homes. Customers can keep their pumps on without the heater to prevent their pool water from freezing," Centers said.
The company also offered several tips for customers to save energy, including the following:
- Check your furnace filter. Change or clean the filter to ensure good air flow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace.
- Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun’s natural heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down. Also, set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air.
- Make your home more airtight to keep warm air in and cold air out. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat.
- Be mindful of your pool heater usage. You can keep your pumps on without the heater to prevent your pool water from freezing.