Centerpoint Energy activates emergency response ahead of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON — There’s a possibility Hurricane Laura will bring high winds to the Houston area, especially if it shifts to the west. And high winds could mean power outages.

Centerpoint Energy has activated its emergency response plan and opened up its command center. Its crews are on standby. The company knows well what hurricane winds can do.

Back in 2008 when Hurricane Ike hit, over 2 million Centerpoint customers lost service. The company says improvements to the system have been made, but power outages are still a real possibility.

The company has advice for families.

"Making sure they have a plan, particularly if someone in their home depends on electricity for life-sustaining equipment because there's no guarantee that their power won't be interrupted,” said Centerpoint spokesperson Alicia Dixon.

“So a lot of folks have battery backups for their equipment," Dixon said.

Many people are buying generators right now. They come in handy during a power outage.

But Tom Tynan of Home Show Radio said you need to be careful with them.

"Never run them in the house, it’s a motor, it’s just like turning your car on in the garage, you'll go to a long, long sleep so don't do that," Tynan said.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that kills without warning.

It’s advised to keep a generator 20 feet from your house and to make sure the wind is not blowing the exhaust into your house.

Tynan also said you should walk around your home right now and check for things that could go flying in a storm.