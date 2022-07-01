CenterPoint Energy warns of scammers targeting you | What to watch for

CenterPoint is warning people about both in-person and over the phone scams.

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy wants you to be on the lookout for scams from people impersonating their employees, both in person and on the phone.

They say there are increases in reports of door-to-door, phone call and text message scams involving people impersonating their employees.

They say when the fake workers go to homes, they’re asking to check electric meters. The company also says the scammers are spoofing company phone numbers and threatening to turn off service.

In a release sent out by CenterPoint, they say they’ll never ask for a payment over the phone to keep them from cutting off your power. They also say they would NOT ask for payment through a pre-paid debit card, gift cards, cryptocurrency or third-party payment apps.

Here’s what CenterPoint says to look for:

Real CenterPoint technicians and contractors will have a company badge, so look for that.

CenterPoint says that while the scammers can spoof their phone number, if the caller ID doesn’t display CenterPoint Energy, it should be considered suspicious and you should hang up.

To verify if CenterPoint is trying to get hold of you or to check on your account status, call CenterPoint at the phone number listed on your bill or log into on their website.

If you do think you’ve been the target of a scam, CenterPoint says you should do the following