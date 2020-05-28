Census numbers ahead of schedule despite COVID-19 restrictions

A majority of people have answered the questionnaire online.

HOUSTON — Efforts to count every person living in the U.S. through the 2020 Census have continued through self-responses despite COVID-19 restrictions. The U.S. Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of field offices, including one in Fort Bend County.

Dennis Johnson, deputy regional director for the U.S. Census Bureau, said things were rolling before the start of the pandemic.

“We were still in the process of delivering invitations to many of the households in the rural areas and we had to stop. Just like everyone else had to stop,” Johnson said.

He said a majority of people have answered the questionnaire online.

According to the Census Bureau, 60.1% of households have responded to the 2020 Census questionnaire. Texas falls below that average as 54.7% of households have taken the time to answer the questionnaire.

At the county level, 54.4% of Harris County residents and 59.7% of Montgomery County residents have responded.

They both trail Fort Bend County which is tied with Rockwall County for most households responding to the Census at the moment with 66.9%.

Johnson said they’ll restart in areas they believe are safe to do so, like Fort Bend County, where they’ll deliver the forms.

“We’ve reduced the amount of contact that our Census workers have with the public,” Johnson said. “For this phase, we’re leaving questionnaires. They don’t have to talk to a resident. They don’t have to have any contact at all.”

In Houston, 50.9% of households have answered the Census so far. Census takers will visit households that have not responded starting Aug. 11.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna