'I don't play about my money' | Man tries to fist bump worker who handed him cash in alleged robbery video

The suspect came to the store demanding money after his debit card was declined during a phone purchase an hour earlier, police said.

HOUSTON — A man is accused of stealing cash from a cellphone store on the city's northeast side after his debit card declined, according to the Houston Police Department.

It was all caught on camera, including the moment when the suspect tried giving the employee a fist bump in return for his compliance.

It all happened about 5 p.m. on May 1.

That's when police said the man and a woman first walked into the store in the 2800 block of Collingsworth — just west of the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said the suspects tried to buy a new phone but the transaction was declined. They then left the store and returned an hour later, according to police.

However, this time, the man was upset and insisted the employee give him back his money.

"I don't play about my money...give me back my money," the man shouts repeatedly at an employee standing off camera, behind the counter.

In the video, the woman is also heard saying "it said approved" as she points at the card reader on the counter.

Assuming the man is armed because he kept reaching behind his back at his waistband, police said the employee hands over $200 cash as the man requested.

Next, the man is seen trying to shake the employee's hand then offers him a fist bump. The suspects then leave the store. It's unclear what direction they left in.

HPD described the suspect as a man wearing a white shirt, camo shorts. He has a goatee and a bald. They said the woman was wearing a black jacket and a blue shirt.

If you have any information that could help police, you should call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Callers may be eligible for an up to $5,000 cash reward.