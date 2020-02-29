HOUSTON —

Chances are that you know someone who is a victim of violence, whether it's domestic or sexual. Saturday, March 7 is your chance to fight for them and all you have to do is strap on your running shoes.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week for the past 43 years, volunteers at the Houston Area Women's Center have offered counseling, safety and support to victims of violence, including Trudy Jacobs.

"So many survivors whom we talk to don’t even realize that help is available," says Chau Nguyen, the center's Chief Public Strategies Officer. "That is really powerful for survivors to realize that they are not alone, that help is available and that we’re here."

"It’s great to have these kinds of resources," she says. "When I was a child, I didn’t realize there was anything like this even available."

A survivor of sexual abuse as a child and rape as an adult, Jacob shares her story now to help others.

"I don’t want this to be a secret. I want people to know that this does happen. You can get help. You don’t have to live in that pain," she emphasizes. "You can come out of it and thrive and be a normal human."

Stories like Jacobs' are on display at the center’s annual Race Against Violence, which she started running in 2016.

"This one is more meaningful and impactful," he says. "I’m like, ‘I need to do this because I want to support an organization that continues to help other survivors.’"

Jacobs will be one of the up to 2,000 runners and walkers at the event, many of them survivors and survivor families, according to the center's Chau Nguyen.

"It’s a really mission-focused day to honor survivors: children, women, families," says Nguyen. "We would love to see you there to celebrate and honor the work of survivors."

To register for the race, click here.