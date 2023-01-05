'Cedar fever' hits Houston

High cedar pollen count could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians.

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians.

The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

What is it?

Cedar fever is a unique pollen season that stems from an Ashe juniper tree -- which is classified as a cedar. It pollinates in the winter and the United States and Japan are the only two places in the world that have this robust winter pollen.

The spikes in pollen are triggered by cold fronts -- the air dries out, there's a good amount of wind and the air pressure lowers. This allows warm, thinner air to rise and carry pollen farther.

Karl Flocke is a woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service. According to him, the pollen from the cedar trees isn't particularly allergenic or harmful, but it's just so concentrated that even if you're not susceptible to allergies, it could still affect you.

“There are millions of junipers out there all releasing pollen at the same time,” Flocke said. “You can’t help but breathe it in, and when you do, your body reacts as it would to any perceived threat - it tries to fight it.”

Where does it come from?

The genesis of cedar fever is usually in Central Texas.

“Cedar fever is the worst west of I-35, where you have primarily juniper mixed in with oaks and some other species,” Texas A&M Forest Service Central Texas Operations Department Head Jonathan Motsinger said. “And because all of those junipers are producing pollen at the same time, you’re going to get a higher concentration of pollen in the air.”

The source isn’t limited to Ashe junipers, though, in eastern parts of the state, there are also eastern redcedars that pollinate around the same time and can induce a similar allergic response.

How often does it happen?

Cedar fever usually happens during the winter months.

Cedar trees typically begin producing pollen in mid-December and are often triggered by colder weather or the passage of a cold front. Pollen production reaches its peak in mid-January, before slowly tapering off toward the beginning of March, just in time for oak pollen and other spring allergens to start up.

🍃Are allergies getting the best of you this week? Cedar fever can seem like a spontaneous and continuous irritant during January and February, but there is a rhyme and reason to the spikes of pollen that haunt our wintertime sinuses – they’re triggered by cold fronts. pic.twitter.com/ZH2X3tvZFK — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) January 4, 2023

What are the symptoms?

Cedar fever isn't flu or virus, rather, it's an allergic reaction to the pollen released by cedar trees, although people oftentimes mistake cedar fever for a cold or seasonal flu.

Some symptoms include fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, partial loss of smell and slight fever. If your fever is above 101.5°F, pollen likely isn't the cause.

Some symptoms of cedar fever are not linked to COVID or the flu: itchy, watery eyes, blocked nasal passages and sneezing are some of them. One symptom, according to Flocke, should tell you what you're dealing with.

“Typically, mucous from allergies is clear and runny while other infections lead to thicker colored mucous,” Flocke said.

What do you do about it?

Doctors said that cedar fever affects everyone differently. Depending on your health, sensitivity to cedar pollen could develop anywhere from one to 10 years.

You can treat cedar fever by taking allergy medications and antihistamines, but you should consult with your physician or health care professional before taking new medications.

You can also keep windows and doors closed and limit the amount of time you spend outdoors. Change the air conditioning filters in your car and in your home to limit exposure. Also, wash your pillowcases and sheets more often.