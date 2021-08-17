Cavalcade closed early Tuesday after person was reportedly struck and killed by train

An investigation is underway.

HOUSTON — Cavalcade was closed at Schalker in northeast Houston early Tuesday after a fatal incident involving a train and a pedestrian, police said.

It happened after 4 a.m.

Houston police and officials with Union Pacific were called to the scene where a deceased person was found on the tracks under the train.

Police said it could take several hours for medical examiners to arrive and remove the body.

It was not immediately reported how the incident occurred.