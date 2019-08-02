HOUSTON — Houston police are still trying to determine the cause of death of a couple found dead inside a west Houston home.

Houston police say Jack and Sue Savage, believed to be in their 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene. This happened at a home in the 5600 block of Valerie.

HPD patrol officers responded the home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the couple. There were no signs of foul play.

The investigation is pending the elderly couple's cause of death, to be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.