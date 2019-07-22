HOUSTON — Honking happens constantly in the ride-sharing lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

It's where drivers wait in a virtual queue until it’s their turn to pick up a passenger.

"It's a pressure cooker," said driver Robert Clarke.

Clarke and others told KHOU 11 disagreements sometimes end up outside of cars like a physical fight recently caught on camera and then shared on social media.

It’s unclear exactly what the fight was over, but the two men ended up on the ground as witnesses stood and watched.

"This parking lot’s not big enough for what this airport needs,” Clarke said.

Drivers said issues often arise as they try and leave the only exit in order to get to the terminal in time.

"Because some customers, when they see you not moving, they will cancel the ride," said driver Akeem Alabi. "That’s the problem, so that’s why people are mad, like, 'get out the way.'”

According to a Houston Airport System spokesman, Uber and Lyft asked for a staging area and plans are underway to replace the current lot with one that’s covered, has restrooms, and much more defined parking spaces

Drivers hope it also alleviates issues that might come up.

"We hope it's a place that recognizes Uber and Lyft are here to stay for a long, long time and that it’s important that Uber and Lyft and the airport work together,” Clarke said.

We're told told airport authorities do patrol the lot, check on proper permitting and refer any criminal matters to Houston Police.

We reached out to both Uber and Lyft for any comment.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

A cold front in July?! It arrives Tuesday morning for the Houston area

Deputies injured, prisoner killed during wrong-way crash involving suspected drunken driver, deputies say

Guns, ammunition found in home of tow truck driver accused of shooting man in face, deputies say