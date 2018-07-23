Spring, TX – A couple in Spring recently caught an Amazon delivery driver driving through their front yard to deliver a package, even though they do have a driveway.

The off-road delivery was captured on the family’s Ring doorbell camera.

The homeowner, Angie, is seen confronting the driver in the video saying, “I know you didn’t just drive into my yard.”

“As she’s starting to drive off, I motioned for her to roll down her window. I said, ‘Who do you work for?’ She rolled up the window, hit the gas and spun and took off through the yard, down the drive way, down the street,” said Angie, who asked to be identified by her first name only.

The Spring family reported what happened to Amazon, because they say the van could have damaged underground septic lines.

“I mean, no one would want anybody driving through their front yard and right up to their front door,” said the homeowner. “I just want them to be cognizant, their independent drivers, because FedEx and UPS don’t drive through my yard to deliver packages. Neither does the post office.”

An Amazon spokesperson sent KHOU 11 News a statement about the incident saying, “This does not reflect our standards. We are addressing this with the delivery service provider, and are working with the customer to make things right.”

