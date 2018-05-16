We’ve all seen it. A Houston driver running a red light.

It’s a mistake Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman now admits to making, but it’s something he initially denied during a traffic stop that was caught on camera.

“Sometimes when you work and don’t pay attention, you make mistakes,” said Herman. “And I made a mistake.”

A Harris County Sheriff deputy’s dash cam was rolling when Herman rolled through a red light last Tuesday along T.C. Jester.

Moments later, in a discussion caught on the deputy’s body camera, Herman denied it.

Deputy: I need your license please and proof of insurance.

Herman: You serious?

Deputy: You just ran a red light in front of me.

Herman: Okay, I didn’t run a red light.

Deputy: It’s on camera.

Herman: Well, if I did, I didn’t mean to.

Herman told the deputy he got out of his truck because the deputy never got out of his squad car.

Here’s part of that discussion:

Deputy: Sorry, what did you say Constable?

Herman: I said are you going to get out and approach my car or are we going to sit here all day?

Deputy: I’m trying to safely conduct my traffic stop sir, run your plate, make sure your vehicle’s not stolen.

Herman said he’s known the deputy for years and has no ill feelings about the stop since he quickly learned he was, indeed, at fault.

“It was not until later, I think the next day, I got a copy of the video through our county attorney and it clearly showed me and three other vehicles run that light,” said Herman.

The sheriff’s office says it didn’t issue a citation because Herman cooperated.

The constable now considers it a reality check.

“I regret it,” said Herman. “I wasn’t paying attention, and when you’re not paying attention, you make mistakes.”

Herman said he was focused on a car two or three vehicles ahead of him at the time he ran the light.

However, he wouldn’t say why he thought that car was suspicious.

