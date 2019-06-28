HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested after investigators say a deputy caught them in the act of carjacking a person at a northeast Harris County gas station overnight.

This happened Thursday evening at the Valero station located near the intersection of Old Humble Road and Homestead Road just off the Eastex Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office say the deputy witnessed the incident and was able to follow the juvenile suspects until other deputies caught up with them.

As deputies caught up to the stolen vehicle, there was a brief chase.

Four of the juveniles were caught immediately after the chase, sheriff's deputies say. A fifth was arrested after a short manhunt.

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for a sixth person.

