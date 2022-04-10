Recognize this guy? Police say he swiped $220 cash from a woman paying a bill

Police say the woman had the money out to pay a bill when the suspect stole from her.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man they say walked up to a woman at a northeast Houston convenience store and grabbed $220 cash right out of her hand.

It happened on August 1 at around 11:20 a.m. at a store on Lockwood, just north of the 610 North Loop. Police say the victim had the cash out in her hand to pay a bill. That's when you see the suspect on video come up behind her and take the money.

He walked out of the store, jumped in a 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback and took off.

Do you have information about this crime?

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.