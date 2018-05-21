KHOU 11 News is partnering with an organization whose mission is to bring awareness to the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The non-profit, called Carry the Load, held walk of remembrance near downtown Houston Sunday for service men and women who have died.

Carry the Load organizes marches across the country to remember fallen heroes.

“So often people think of Memorial Day as a BBQ, a lake day, even a mattress day or a car sale – and there’s nothing wrong with those things – but what we want is for people to take a minute and thank those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Josh Lewis, with Carry the Load.

The walk began at Combined Arms, which is located east of downtown. The group then walked to Minute Maid Park, where the Astros recognized Carry the Load and our nation’s heroes.

“I am here carrying the load in honor Secoia Fontenot, a woman veteran who recently committed suicide,” said Lashondra Jones, who served in the Marines.

“This year, I’m walking for the sons and daughters of all those warriors who didn’t make it home,” said Aaron White, a veteran Marine.

“I’m here walking for those who can’t walk for themselves,” said Merel King, an Air Force retiree.

Carry the Load honors military remembers, as well as first responders.

“Just taking a minute on Memorial Day, even if it’s just a moment of silence or raising a glass, and saying thank you to those who make it possible for us to live in this Nation. That’s one of the easiest things you can do,” said Josh Lewis, with Carry the Load.

The group’s flagship two-day event is the Dallas Memorial March, which will take place on May 27 and 28.

