Carrollton woman faces criminal charges in U.S. Capitol riots, complaint says

The complaint included a picture of her posing in front of a broken window outside the U.S. Capitol building.

A Carrollton woman faces federal charges after a criminal complaint was filed Friday, alleging she went into the U.S. Capitol during the riots on Jan. 6.

Jennifer "Jenna" Leigh Ryan was named in the complaint, filed by an FBI special agent.

The agent believes that Ryan violated two offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the complaint.

It alleges she took a private plane with others from Denton County to the Capitol and shared pictures and videos of her going inside the building during the siege.

Ryan has not been arrested as of this writing.

The complaint alleges she was at the Capitol and includes screenshot photos of Ryan at Denton Municipal Airport, a Facebook Live where she was marching towards the Capitol and surveillance pictures of her inside the Capitol.

The complaint, filed to a United States magistrate judge in Washington D.C., says Ryan was tagged in pictures on Monday, Jan. 5, with U.S. Trinity Aviation in Denton with the caption “we’re so excited! DC bound to #StoptheSteal.” She posted videos on her Facebook page that appear to be taken on a small private aircraft, which she was traveling with others to Washington D.C., the documents say.

It also alleges that she posted another video with a caption saying they were going to storm the Capitol. She then allegedly posted a 21-minute long Facebook Live video of her and the group walking towards the Capitol, the complaint says. There was a picture of her posing in front of a broken window outside the U.S. Capitol building.

During the Facebook Live she said “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor,” according to the complaint.

One of her tweets said, "we just stormed the Capital [sic]."

Ryan would be the second North Texas resident arrested for involved in the riot at the Capitol.