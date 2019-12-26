HOUSTON — Friends and family will come together to remember a woman fatally shot at her own birthday party on Tuesday. And the public is invited.

Carolee Taylor was shot and killed in the doorway of a house in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive on Christmas Eve, which is inside a gated community close to the Houston National Golf Club in northwest Harris County. Harris County Sheriff's deputies are searching for her estranged ex boyfriend, Albert Benjamin Simon, 52, in connection with her shooting death.

On Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a vigil will be held at Cleveland Park to remember Carolee. The park is on 200 Jackson Street in Houston.

This may be one of the last photos of Carolee Taylor alive. It's from her birthday party on Tuesday night.

KHOU

People are being asked to wear Astros gear to the vigil because as noted on the Facebook invitation, "she loved her daughter, her dogs and the Astros." It goes on to say she was the "life of the party, never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face."

Police continue to look for Simon, who was last seen in a black Jeep SUV. If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

