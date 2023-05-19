Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Miracle will soon be cruising out of Galveston

Two more Carnival ships will soon be available out of Galveston and they'll offer longer cruises.

GALVESTON, Texas — Carnival will soon add two more cruise ships to its Galveston fleet.

The Carnival Jubilee will begin sailing from the island for week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean in December.

Then in the fall of 2024, Carnival Miracle will be available for cruises up to 12 days long.

They'll join Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operating from Galveston year-round.

“We love Texas, and Texas loves Carnival," Carnival President Christine Duffy said when the Jubilee was announced in 2021. "Galveston is one of our most popular homeports."

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee has room for more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew and will make stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

Features include the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck and a three-deck atrium on the starboard side that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

“This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love," Duffy said.

This Excel-class ship is four times bigger than the first Carnival Jubilee based in Galveston back in 2002. Carnival began resurrecting some names of previous ships to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

Carnival Miracle

In March, the cruise line announced it's adding Carnival Miracle to Galveston beginning in the fall of 2024.

The ship will offer cruises from nine to 12 days and they're already accepting reservations. Carnival said these journies are designed for travelers who want to experience more ports of call and spend more time at sea.

Nine-Day Western Caribbean sailing: Departs Oct. 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Departs Oct. 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. 10-Day Panama Canal sailing: Departs Nov. 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

Departs Nov. 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan. 11-Day Caribbean sailing: Departs Nov. 25, 2024, with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas.

Departs Nov. 25, 2024, with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas. 12-Day Carnival Southern Caribbean sailing: Departs Jan. 26, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel. Mexico.