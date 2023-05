Carnival says its captain alerted the Belize Coast Guard and lowered one of its tenders into the water to help rescue them.

A cruise ship out of Galveston reportedly helped rescue people stranded in the Belize Channel after their boat capsized.

Carnival says its captain alerted the Belize Coast Guard and lowered one of its tenders into the water to help rescue the 17 people in distress. All of them were safely rescued and reported in good condition.

The Carnival Dream continued on to Cozumel after the rescue Wednesday.

The ship set sail out of Galveston on May 14 and is scheduled to return Saturday.