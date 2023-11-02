Family of Carlos Lugo hope people will come forward with information in teen's death

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior.

With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.

Houston police said the teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

His mother, Rosa Lugo, said the pain of losing him at such a young age has been unbearable.

"We will never forget him," Rosa said in Spanish. "There's an emptiness I have to learn to live with as a mother."

She said she was hoping to find him alive. Still, a big question remains. Who killed him? Carlos' mother said there are currently no suspects that she's aware of.

She said her family has received a lot of support and that she's thankful for all those who have donated to help pay for the funeral service. Her son will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

"I have no way of repaying them. It's a huge blessing," Rosa said.

Meanwhile, she said she prays to God that justice is served so that her son can rest in peace and her family can have some closure.

Houston police said they don't know where Carlos was killed. They also said they have no suspect or motive.

Reward information