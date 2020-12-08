After their son's accident, these parents donated 100 care bags to help others get through their own tragedies

Jaxon is not letting the injury slow him down, and his parents aren't either.

HOUSTON — A tragic accident two years ago prompted two Bridge City parents to give back in a unique way. Surrounded by love, and with the biggest smile on his face, it's hard to even tell that 4-year-old Jaxon was in the hospital a couple of years ago faced with the reality that he may lose his hand.

“Almost two years ago this month, Jaxon had a lawnmower accident and we were Life-Flighted to Texas Children's," Jaxon's mother Meredith Berry said.

The accident severely injured Jaxon's right hand.

“We amputated his finger and went through multiple surgeries in order to save the rest of the hand," Berry said.

Jaxon has healed, but the pain from that day still lingers.

"Some days are hard. Some days, I relive the moment that the accident happened," Berry said.

Jaxon and his parents aren't letting the injury slow him down one bit.

"I wanted to be able to provide for parents what my husband and I longed for after the accident," Berry said.

That longing was to hear hope from other parents who had been in their shoes.

"I just needed another parent. To hear their story and how they saw the other side of it and how they got through it," Berry said.

So now, the Berrys are not only offering a shoulder to lean on but also giving parents comfort in a time of trauma in the form of 100 care bags.

"When we got to the hospital, we had nothing," Berry said.

From a blanket to a toothbrush, the bags are stuffed full of necessities left behind in times of emergency.

"I wrote down anything and everything day-by-day, what Jaxon went through," Berry said.

It's their way to make sure Jaxon's Journey has a happy ending.