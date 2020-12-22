4 NW Houston family members rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning

One of the patients is a 3-year-old child, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

HOUSTON — Four members of a northwest Houston family were rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday afternoon.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews found the victims inside the home in the 17000 block of Cairnlassie.

One of the patients is a 3-year-old child, according to the fire department.

The child and two other family members were in serious condition when they arrived at Memorial Hermann Hospital. An older man was last reported in critical condition.

Cy-Fair firefighters believe the carbon monoxide poisoning was caused by a portable generator running in the garage without proper ventilation. They said the family was using the generator because they lost power Monday night.

One of the family members was able to call 911 when they started feeling sick.

Experts warn generators should only be used outdoors.