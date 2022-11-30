Injuries reported after car crashes into post office in west Houston

Houston Police said two people were possibly injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

HOUSTON — A car crashed into a USPS post office Wednesday in west Houston.

This happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road, between Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue.

Air 11 flew over the building and saw several police on the scene as well as glass shattered near the main entrance. Air 11 was not able to get a view of the car inside the building.

