Car runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a car went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston.

The crash happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday near Edgebrook Dr.

A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the “structure looks unstable.” At least one person was stuck inside the car.

Two first-floor homes in the Delmar Apartments were damaged. Officials said there was a man in each apartment and one of their dogs is missing.

It is unclear what caused the driver to run off the road.

