HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

Police suspect the crash happened at 3 a.m. Monday, but the car wasn't found until 2:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said.

Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.

A rescue team was called to the scene of the crash and they found two people dead inside the car.

The deceased have not been identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Houston Police Department is investigating.

Check back for updates.