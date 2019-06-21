FORT BEND COUNTY — Investigators are speaking with the woman they’re calling a person of interest in a hit-and-run that left an 8-year-old in critical condition Thursday evening.

Angela Smith is at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office speaking with investigators this afternoon. She’s cooperating with their investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, she hasn’t been charged and isn’t in custody.

A gray Nissan Altima matching Smith’s car was found Friday at Eastwood Park at Belfort and South Bank in southeast Houston. Footage from Air 11 shows damage to the windshield and a large dent in the hood.

The sheriff's office said it's the same car that struck the 8-year-old girl.

A car matching the description of the one involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old was found in southeast Houston on Friday, June 21.

Air 11

That girl was injured Thursday evening when a driver ran a stop sign hit her and did not stop. The crash happened at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend near Sugar Land.

Police believe Smith might have been involved in another hit-and-run in Houston later Thursday night. A woman involved in that crash told the Houston Police Department the car that hit her matched the description of a car that hit the 8-year-old, according to HPD.

