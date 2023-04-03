Arson investigation underway after cars catch fire at west Houston apartment complex

Crews were able to contain the fire before serious damage was done to the apartment building, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An arson investigation is underway after two cars caught fire at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said they had to call for backup after seeing the fire from two cars spread onto an apartment building. Fortunately, crews were able to contain the flames before serious damage was done.

"They did a great job of cutting the fire off, so there's only a little bit of extension onto the building," HFD District Chief Robert Logan said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Logan. Arson will now investigate what started the incident.