Car crashes onto sidewalk in front of dental office in Missouri City

It happened outside the Chi Family Dental on Highway 6. Houston firefighters were on the scene checking for possible injuries.
Credit: Air 11
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A car crashed onto the sidewalk right in front of a dental office in Missouri City Thursday morning. 

An image from the scene showed the front end of a red car sticking out of the sidewalk in a strip center on Highway  6. There is damage to a large column in front of the office.

Someone at a restaurant nearby said they heard a loud "boom" before the vehicle crashed near Chi Family Dental.

Houston firefighters responded to the scene and were checking for possible injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story. 

