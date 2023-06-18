Barista injured after car crashes into Starbucks in NW Harris County, constable says

Herman said emergency medical services were on the scene providing care for the injured barista. It's not clear if the driver was injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A barista was injured Sunday after a car crashed into a Starbucks along the North Freeway in northwest Harris County, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened at the Starbucks location along the North Freeway south of Spring Cypress. The constable first tweeted about the incident at 6:58 p.m. In his tweet, he said the driver lost control. The vehicle ended up inside the Starbucks.

